The Mother Delivers Netflix's Biggest Movie Debut of 2023

The latest original film from Netflix also happens to be one of the streamer's biggest in quite some time. This past Friday, The Mother made its debut on Netflix. The Jennifer Lopez movie is directed by Niki Caro and tells the story of an assassin on the run, who comes out of hiding to save her daughter. There was a lot of hype leading up to The Mother's release, and it looks like that hype translated to viewership, as the film gave Netflix its biggest movie opening of the year so far.

Tuesday brought the latest streaming data from Netflix, measuring viewership from the most-watched movies and TV shows over the course of the last week. Unsurprisingly, The Mother crushed its weekly competition, even though it had only been on the service for a couple of days. The film scored 83.71 million hours over the weekend, which is easily the biggest first weekend for a Netflix original film in 2023.

New Movies on Netflix

The Mother may be the highest profile movie hitting Netflix in May, but the streaming service added a whole slew of new titles at the start of the month. Here's a list of everything that hit the roster on May 1st:

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

