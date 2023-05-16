The Mother Delivers Netflix's Biggest Movie Debut of 2023
The latest original film from Netflix also happens to be one of the streamer's biggest in quite some time. This past Friday, The Mother made its debut on Netflix. The Jennifer Lopez movie is directed by Niki Caro and tells the story of an assassin on the run, who comes out of hiding to save her daughter. There was a lot of hype leading up to The Mother's release, and it looks like that hype translated to viewership, as the film gave Netflix its biggest movie opening of the year so far.
Tuesday brought the latest streaming data from Netflix, measuring viewership from the most-watched movies and TV shows over the course of the last week. Unsurprisingly, The Mother crushed its weekly competition, even though it had only been on the service for a couple of days. The film scored 83.71 million hours over the weekend, which is easily the biggest first weekend for a Netflix original film in 2023.
New Movies on Netflix
The Mother may be the highest profile movie hitting Netflix in May, but the streaming service added a whole slew of new titles at the start of the month. Here's a list of everything that hit the roster on May 1st:
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
Did you watch The Mother on Netflix over the weekend? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!