Purple Hearts Joins Netflix's All-Time Top 10 Movies List

When analysts look at the most successful movies of summer 2022 they'll no doubt point to box office winners like Top Gun: Maverick, but Netflix quietly released one of the biggest films of the year with the romantic drama Purple Hearts. The film, which focuses on a "Marriage of Convenience" romance with a modern Left vs Right political spin, has quickly become one of Netflix's biggest films and has now officially landed on the all-time Top 10 movies on the streaming service. Netflix's new data has revealed that Purple Hearts has not only jumped onto the Top 10 with a total of over 220 million hours streamed so far, but it has knocked one of their previous biggest movies off the list entirely (Michael Bay's 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds).

So how did it get here? At the time that Purple Hearts premiered, the official Netflix account had only tweeted about it one time, when the trailer premiered in mid-July. In its first week Purple Hearts premiered to 48,230,000 hours streamed, falling behind The Gray Man (which had at one point been called Netflix's most expensive movie of all-time). Week two however would see Purple Hearts more than double its total viewership, bringing in over 102,590,000 hours streamed, being watched nearly three times more than The Gray Man.

In week three, Purple Hearts was streamed 46,370,000 and in week four (the most recent data from Netflix) it added another 23,410,000 hours streamed. All that combined has given Purple Hearts a total of 220,610,000 hours streamed and making it the #7 movie of all-time on Netflix, and there's still time for it to continue climbing.

Considering what is likely a drastic difference in budget for The Gray Man and Purple Hearts this marks a major win for Netflix but also shows they don't have to spend $200 million on movies to bring in tons of viewers. Despite this success, Purple Hearts has still managed to develop some controversy, with many viewers calling it "military propaganda" (H/T The Tab) and others noting that it has ""hints of racism, misogyny and anti-LGBTQ sentiments." (H/T Sportskeeda)."

Here's what the Top 10 looks like on the platform right now: