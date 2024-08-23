Jerry O’Connell Details His Mystique Collection That Embarrasses His Wife

Star Trek: Lower Decks star Jerry O’Connell says that one of his Comic Con hobbies is looking for collectables featuring his wife, Rebecca Romijn, during her years as Mystique in the X-Men franchise. Romijn, who played Mystique in the first three X-Men films between 2000 and 2006, married O’Connell in 2007. The duo have been together since, appearing as Superman and Lois Lane in the animated The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen movies as well as in the indie slasher comedy Satanic Panic and Lower Decks, among other things. And, yes, Romijn is just the tiniest bit embarrassed by all her husband’s little plastic versions of her.

Not enough to put a stop to it, though. The couple, who are often publicly adorable, seem pretty at peace with her supervillain past, with O’Connell having recently shown up at a convention cosplaying as her shape-shifting mutant alter ego.

“My wife was Mystique in X-Men, and whenever I come to a con, I look for obscure, unique Mystique figures and figurines. We collect them and I put them up,” O’Connell told ComicBook.

He added, “I put it up, it’s mine, and my wife is a little embarrassed by it, but it’s my Mystique shelf.”

In an interview last year, Romijn acknowledged having had bad experiences working with X-Men: The Last Stand filmmaker Brett Ratner, who has since been largely sidelined in Hollywood following allegations of abuse. Nevertheless, it seems her experience on the X-Men franchise was broadly positive, saying in 2014 that she would happily reprise the role.

What is Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 about?

According to Paramount+’s official synopsis, “In season five of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing ‘space potholes’ – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford…if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero as the junior officers and Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman as the Cerritos bridge crew.

CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Lower Decks. The show’s executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse is the animation studio behind the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 24th, with the debut of the final season’s first two episodes.