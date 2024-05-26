X-Men Star Rebecca Romijn's Husband Jerry O'Connell Cosplays as Mystique

Rebecca Romijn first played the fan-favorite X-Men villain Mystique in X-Men in 2000 and went on to play her again in X2 (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) before having a brief cameo in X-Men: First Class (2011). In 2007, Romijn married actor Jerry O'Connell who is best known for Stand By Me, Scream 2, Sliders, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. It's clear from various interviews that the couple has a fun time together, and O'Connell further proved how silly he can be by dressing up as Mystique at Houston's Comicpalooza.

"Who wore it best? Last time I invite @mrjerryoc to @houstoncomicpalooza," Romijn joked on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

Rebecca Romijn Slams X-Men: The Last Stand Director:



Last year, Rebecca Romijn confessed in an interview that she had bad experiences working with Brett Ratner on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand, revealing that she had "major issues" with the director. However, the star didn't feel the need to go into any detail since Ratner had already been "canceled" after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I was not happy working with [Brett Ratner]," Romijn told The Independent. "But he's been canceled. I haven't spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo, because I had two major issues with two directors I've worked with – and both of them already got theirs, one of them being Brett Ratner…I didn't feel like I needed to say anything. I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs…I don't need to say anything else."

"He's a fantastic filmmaker, you know?" Romijn added when asked about Bryan Singer, another controversial director, who helmed X-Men and X2. "It was amazing watching him work. And you have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things. I know that the other cast confronted him about things. But I was not a part of that. I wasn't there for it, so I can't really speak to it."

"There was drama on set, and I witnessed it and I heard a lot about it," she added. "And he sometimes didn't come in prepared. But he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene that he was able to put together because he's such a good filmmaker."

