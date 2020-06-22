Joel Schumacher Movies Trend as Fans Pay Tribute to Late Director
Earlier today came the sad news out of Hollywood that legendary filmmaker and icon of the LGBTQ+ movement Joel Schumacher had passed away at the age of 80. Shortly after the announcement of his death was revealed, actors and creatives that have collaborated with him throughout the years, as well as fans of the director, began to pay tribute to Schumacher. All of these highlighted his storytelling philosophies and extensive filmography, resulting in a number of his feature films trending on social media. We've collected some of the best and most touching tributes to Schumacher below along with where you can find some of the films streaming online.
Among the movies from Schumacher that began to trend was his 1997 comic book film Batman & Robin, a divisive movie at the time by the director that has gone on to find an audience and some acclaim in the decades since. The other two titles by Schumacher that trended on Twitter are a little surprising including the 1993 thriller Falling Down, starring a sardonic Michael Douglas as a man who violently clashes with what he perceives as societal failings, and the 2002 thriller Phone Booth, starring Colin Farrell as a man trapped in a phone booth by a sadistic sniper (voiced by frequent Schumacher collaborator Kiefer Sutherland).
Falling Down
RIP Joel Schumacher. Why is his (and Michael Douglas') estimable Falling Down so underseen today?— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 22, 2020
Stream Falling Down for free on VUDU.prevnext
The Lost Boys
Never even occurred to me that he directed any Batman films - I was too busy thinking about how The Lost Boys is a total horror comedy masterpiece and one of my favourite films of all time. What a legend. #RIPJoelSchumacher https://t.co/ioEanThpza— Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) June 22, 2020
Flatliners
Another #RIPJoelSchumacher memory:
My parents rented “Flatliners” on video but I was too young to watch it so when it was over I came into the living room & asked my dad what it was about & he said (genuinely moved, very serious):
“Flatliners was about... being a good person.”— Paul Rust (@paulrust) June 22, 2020
Stream Flatliners on CBS All Accessprevnext
Phone Booth
Forget BATMAN FOREVER, LOST BOYS, and ST. ELMO'S FIRE. Joel Schumacher's genius was on full-display in PHONE BOOTH. $13M budget. 12-day shooting schedule, $97M box office.— Bill Cunningham, Mad Pulp Bastard by Trade (@madpulpbastard) June 22, 2020
Streaming Phone Booth on Hulu.prevnext
Batman Forever
no batman movie has since reached the cinematic heights of batman forever pic.twitter.com/BDbOM9sEPs— batnipples are Good, Actually (@inthewakeofdawn) June 22, 2020
Stream Batman Forever on HBO Max.prevnext
Batman & Robin
While filming Batman & Robin, Joel Schumacher would often yell, “Remember, you’re in a cartoon!!!”
In many ways, he “got it” more than most, blending real camp elements into mainstream blockbusters. Nipple suits!
I will watch the film today and enjoy Uma’s performance. RIP.— Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) June 22, 2020
Stream Batman & Robin on HBO Max.prevnext
The Client
Sad news. Joel Schumacher directed so many good movies, but my favourite has to be ‘The Client’ with @SusanSarandon. #RIPJoelSchumacher https://t.co/9SlDZSkpr7— Elle Bee 🐝🏴🍊 (@ElleBeeTrue) June 22, 2020
The Phantom of the Opera
I loved his Phantom of the Opera film and it really got me into more musicals on stage and on film. He had his own visual style and it was always eye candy.— Spooky Sam (@MisterSam65) June 22, 2020
Respect to the man!
The Number 23
imma watch the number 23 in his honour, shit was amazing. 🤞🏾 https://t.co/2ITzwqghUK— •ACASHA🥀✨ (@__serenitee) June 22, 2020
Veronica Guerin
Very sad to hear of the passing of Joel Schumacher. An incredible director and a kind soul. His work speaks for itself. Was lucky enough to get to work with him on Veronica Guerin. 2020 is just getting worse. RIP pic.twitter.com/takSm05SQ1— Laurence Kinlan (@laurencekinlan) June 22, 2020
8mm
I guess I'm watching 8mm tonight.
Rest In Peace, Joel Schumacher. pic.twitter.com/esU8fV6HeD— Barad-dûr (@JomsBrin) June 22, 2020