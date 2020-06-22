Joel Schumacher Movies Trend as Fans Pay Tribute to Late Director

Earlier today came the sad news out of Hollywood that legendary filmmaker and icon of the LGBTQ+ movement Joel Schumacher had passed away at the age of 80. Shortly after the announcement of his death was revealed, actors and creatives that have collaborated with him throughout the years, as well as fans of the director, began to pay tribute to Schumacher. All of these highlighted his storytelling philosophies and extensive filmography, resulting in a number of his feature films trending on social media. We've collected some of the best and most touching tributes to Schumacher below along with where you can find some of the films streaming online.

Among the movies from Schumacher that began to trend was his 1997 comic book film Batman & Robin, a divisive movie at the time by the director that has gone on to find an audience and some acclaim in the decades since. The other two titles by Schumacher that trended on Twitter are a little surprising including the 1993 thriller Falling Down, starring a sardonic Michael Douglas as a man who violently clashes with what he perceives as societal failings, and the 2002 thriller Phone Booth, starring Colin Farrell as a man trapped in a phone booth by a sadistic sniper (voiced by frequent Schumacher collaborator Kiefer Sutherland).

Which Joel Schumacher movies are your favorites? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!