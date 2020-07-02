John Boyega Reveals His Plan For Using The Infinity Gauntlet

✖

John Boyega has revealed his plan for using the Infinity Gauntlet. The Star Wars actor has some plans for the Space Stone in particular. When looking at a model of the legendary weapon, he had a perfect purpose for one of those pesky Infinity Stones. He told his followers on Instagram that he would use it to travel to a tropical locale right now. Boyega, like most of us, has been inside for most of the year and is probably ready for a change of scenery. A lot of the Finn actor’s fans agreed in the comments on Instagram. There are a ton of uses for those stones, and keeping it relatively playful on social media is something that he has elevated to an art form. Check out what he had to say for yourself down below.

Boyega wrote, “The space stone allows the user to make portals from one side of the universe to the other. I’m using it to go to Jamaica! Keeping it local. I’m done with this s***!”

On the topic of the Star Wars actor and Marvel, Comicbook.com had the chance to sit down with Boyega during press availability for The Rise of Skywalker and ask about the possibility of the star joining the MCU.

“I sat down with Marvel years ago, but that’s not the direction I want to go at all. You know, now I just finished Steve McQueen’s Small Axe. I’m also doing a movie called ‘They Cloned Tyrone.’ I’m also doing a movie with Kevin Costner, which is much more action-based,” he told Brandon Davis. “Just trying to extend that versatility. Just spread it out and see what character I can morph into with character work. And go back to where I came from which is the indie world.”

“Yeah! Yeah, I’m ready for life after Star Wars,” Boyega laughed. “After Star Wars, that’s when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It’s bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Issac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I’m ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world.”

