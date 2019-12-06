Star Wars Actor John Boyega Doesn’t Want to Make a Marvel Movie Anytime Soon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fever is here and the stars of the upcoming film are in the eye of the storm. John Boyega is right there in the thick of things and trying to figure out what’s next after the galaxy far, far away. He talked to our Brandon Davis during the press availability for the film and an old rumor that the star was interested in a Marvel role came up. Now, the star did say something about the Marvel Cinematic Universe years ago, but it sounds like his tune has changed quite a bit since those days. It looks like you won’t see the Star Wars actor in the MCU anytime soon. But, he did tell us a little about what his plans are for the time after Star Wars.

BD: You know, we’re Comicbook.com, and we love to talk about comic books and superheroes. We know you love comic books, anime and other stuff. A couple of years ago, you said something about Marvel. You teased something at a con and it became a big story. Is there any character in Marvel Comics or DC comics that you think would be interesting to go on and take on?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I sat down with Marvel years ago, but that’s not the direction I want to go at all. You know, now I just finished Steve McQueen’s Small Axe. I’m also doing a movie called “They Cloned Tyrone.” I’m also doing a movie with Kevin Costner, which is much more action-based. Just trying to extend that versatility. Just spread it out and see what character I can morph into with character work. And go back to where I came from which is the indie world.

When asked about life after Star Wars in general, Boyega was absolutely charming and funny about looking forward to the “real world” again. It’s coming up quickly, well, unless Lucasfilm and Disney hope to put the young star in his own Disney+ adventures. But, that will probably have to wait for another day.

“Yeah! Yeah, I’m ready for life after Star Wars,” Boyega joked. “After Star Wars, that’s when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It’s bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Issac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I’m ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.