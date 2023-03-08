John Boyega to Star in New Movie From Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan

John Boyega and Cathy Yan are finally working together. This week, it was announced that Boyega is set to star in The Freshening, a new sci-fi romance directed and produced by Yan. The film, which is based on Rachel Khong's short story of the same name from the Paris Review, will also be produced by Ali Wong, Adam McKay, Betsy Koch, and Ash Sarohia. It will be set in an America of the "freshening" – where everyone is only able to see their own race and gender – Sam and Reese meet on a drug that temporarily reverses its effects. Production on the film is set to begin later this year.

This comes several years after after Yan, who has helmed projects like Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and Succession, was among the directors who tweeted that she wanted to work with Boyega in 2020 after he spoke at a Black Lives Matter protest in London and was worried it would damage his career.

"It's a dream to work with John Boyega, a singular talent whose commitment to his craft and willingness to take risks have delivered such memorable, wide-ranging performances," Yan said in a statement. "I know he'll bring incredible depth and nuance to Reese. I'm thrilled he's on for this wild ride."

"We are tremendously excited to have John [Boyega] bring this complex character and story to life," the producers echoed, "and can't wait to begin filming with this incredible group of likeminded creatives."

Would John Boyega return to Star Wars?

With reports indicating that a new Star Wars film could be set following the events of the recent "sequel trilogy", that naturally begs the question as to whether or not Boyega could return in his role as Finn. As Boyega revealed in an interview with Sirius XM's Tell Me Everything with John Fugelsang, he does not have a desire to reprise that role.

"At this point I'm cool off it. I'm good off it," Boyega revealed. "I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like '[Episode] VII' to '[Episode] IX' was good for me."

