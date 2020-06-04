Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Is One of Many Directors Who Wants to Work With John Boyega

✖

After speaking at a Black Lives Matter protest in London yesterday, John Boyega was worried it could harm his career as an actor. However, the Star Wars star has gotten so much support from directors on social media that he shouldn't have to worry about being cast in future roles. Boyega has gotten support from many directors, including from Rian Johnson, who directed him in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as JJ Abrams, who helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, it wasn't just big names in Star Wars who want to work with Boyega again. Some other directors would like the chance to work with him for the first time. Yesterday, Cathy Yan, who recently directed Birds of Prey, replied to a post about Boyega from Matthew A. Cherry, who recently won an Academy Award for the short Hair Love.

“Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that,” Boyega said. “I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well,” Cherry tweeted. “I would love to work w John Boyega,” Yan replied. You can check out the tweets below:

I would love to work w John Boyega https://t.co/zQTIP29SVR — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) June 3, 2020

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important," Boyega said in one video. "We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting." He is also seen in other videos encouraging Black men to take care of Black women, promising, "They are ours!" and encouraging a revitalized sense of responsibility.

"Thank you for coming out today. Thank you for being here to show your support to us," Boyega said in another speech outside of London's parliament building. "Black people, I love you. I appreciate you. Today is an important day. We are fighting for our rights. We are fighting for our ability to live in freedom. We are fighting for our ability to achieve. We are fighting for our life to be of quality. Today, you are a physical representation of that."

As for Yan, the director recently set the record straight on some rumors regarding Birds of Prey reshoots and showed her support for Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer.

One of Boyega's next projects will be the Netflix thriller, Rebel Ridge.

