John Cena Teases F9: The Fast Saga's Storyline Will Please Long-Time Fast & Furious Fans

✖

In a different world we'd have all seen Fast 9 by now, but the coronavirus pandemic shifted plans for literally everything in the world and delayed the film by an entire year. As we've been assured by the cast and crew however, the film will no doubt be worth the wait, and now cast member John Cena has some choice talking points about the film that will have the fandom jonesing for it even more. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cena opened up about what drew him to the project and how the extended legacy of the series will be paid off in a few ways in the new film.

"Fast 9, very similar to BTS, they have this global fanbase because they've been making these movies for twenty years. It's been a legacy project," Cena said. "And the newest installment — everybody knows Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action. The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going to see it weave that legacy together. It's not nearly 'What is Fast gonna do next for action;' it is action on the edge of your seat, but story. If you're a fan of the franchise, you get questions answered, you get new questions you can develop, it's another foothold to the narrative. That's the stuff that I love."

Fallon went on to ask what it was like for Cena to step onto the set of the film, with the entertainer noting that movie sets are typically like summer camp but that Fast was different, and intimidating.

"Walking into the set of Fast was very similar to walking into the WWE locker room," Cena said. "You have men and women who risk their lives for a living and have curated this experience that they're very proud of, so when we get a newcomer to walk in, you can't help it but (think) 'Man I hope this person works out because I'm killing myself for this.'"

F9 is directed by Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, and Ozuna. You can check out the official description below.

"No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).'

"F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before."

F9 is currently set to premiere in theaters on April 2, 2021.