F9: The Fast Saga Confirmed to Finally Go to Space

Family is boldly venturing into the stars in the next installment of the ongoing Fast & Furious franchise, as series star Michelle Rodriguez seemingly confirmed F9: The Fast Saga will finally venture beyond the Earth's measly atmosphere. While Ludacris only hinted at the possibility during a previous interview, Rodriguez apparently got some wires mixed up and confirmed what her co-star alluded to during a recent interview on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. Fans will have to wait quite a while before they see how Dominic Toretto fares in zero gravity, as F9: The Fast Saga was delayed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if Rodriguez's character of Letty gets to join Ludacris in space, the actress was caught off guard and seemingly confirmed the news.

"Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man," said Rodriguez. "When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!"

Rodriguez went on to confirm that her character misses out on the zero-gravity action, but that she was proud of how the production became more inclusive behind the scenes after she raised issues with the producers.

"I'm not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one," Rodriguez said. "Thanks to, you know, thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I'm really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product."

The actress detailed her reasons for getting a woman on the crew to serve as a writer, which became important on set as scenes played out.

"I think a lot of it, a lot of my necessity to have a female writer was just really more about candor. I think of that a lot of the boys just always like a one dimensionalized all the females. So it's like, if Mia [played by Jordans Brewster] is on screen, they'll think, ‘Oh, she's the mother of the kid with the Paul Walker character. So we need to stick to the motherly stuff whenever she speaks’ or they'll be like, ‘Oh, look, we have Nathalie [Emmanuel], she's the amazing young, sexy creature, a new, so like let's always have the boys hitting on her.’ Um, or like with me, ‘Oh yeah, the Michelle Letty character. She's always like, you know, alpha and angry and ready to kick some ass. So like, let's just make her angry every time she's on screen’ and it just doesn't work. It's not natural. And I think that you need a female voice to understand that."

Rodriguez did not name the female writer, but with the reveal that they are involved with Westworld, it's possible she's talking about series writer Gina Atwood.

F9: The Fast Saga is currently set to premiere in theaters on April 2, 2021.