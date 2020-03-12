F9: The Fast Saga Features Surprising Celebrity Appearances, Teases Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel’s latest movie, Bloodshot, hits theaters tonight so the actor recently paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the film’s release. Of course, the host couldn’t help but ask about another movie Diesel has coming out later this year: F9. If you count last year’s spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the upcoming F9 will mark the franchise’s tenth film since its inception back in 2001. Over the years, the franchise has only grown, seeing many exciting actors come and go, including some Academy Award winners. For example, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren will soon be making their second and third appearances in the franchise. While talking to Kimmel, Diesel teased that there could be more big names coming up in F9.

“Do you have people hitting you up specifically to be a part of the film?” Kimmel asked. “Strange enough, 20 years ago, you wouldn’t have thought this, but now we do have Oscar winners all asking to be a part of the film. It’s bizarre,” Diesel shared. “Can you name any in particular, or if you could choose one of these Oscar winners, who would you want?” Kimmel wondered. “That’s a great question. I may give away a little too much if I— because there’s some secrets that have to be kept close to the vest for the audience because I belong to them,” Diesel teased. You can check out the interview in the video below:

While Diesel isn’t revealing any new names, there are still some exciting first-timers showing up in F9, including John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor will be playing the antagonist of the film and the brother of Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. However, in a recent interview, Cena denied that his character was actually a villain. You can check out the description for the upcoming film below:

“Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).”

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on May 22nd.