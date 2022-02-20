John Cena Teases His “Different” Role in Looney Tunes: Coyote vs. Acme

John Cena is getting a little looney in the live-action and animated hybrid Looney Tunes spinoff movie Coyote vs. Acme. The WWE Superstar, who most recently played a badass assassin in Fast & Furious 9 and a foul-mouthed murderous anti-hero in DC’s Peacemaker, says his character in the Looney Tunes spinoff is “a different [kind of] role.” After flexing his comedic chops in Trainwreck, Blockers, and Vacation Friends, the musclebound actor is making a different kind of case in Coyote vs. Acme.

“Man, I’m very fortunate because it’s a different role for me, so I can’t wait,” Cena told Entertainment Weekly about news he’ll star opposite Wile E. Coyote. “I’m able to do a smaller film called The Independent, which is a different role for me, and Peacemaker has been an entirely different role for me. A lot of audience members have a different perspective of what I can offer and that’s a really tough hill to climb. Coyote vs. Acme is one of those situations. I’m really happy that Warner Bros. gave me another opportunity to be involved with something that.”

Cena continued, “Like I said, it’s a different role for me and hopefully it will have the same result as Peacemaker, it will be a chance to hone my craft on something a little different. I’m really excited for it.”

Coyote vs. Acme is about “a down-on-his-luck (human) attorney who takes on Wile E. as a client in his suit against Acme over its defective products, only to discover that his boss at his former law firm is representing Acme,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the report, Cena will play the part of the former boss.

Inspired by the 1990 New Yorker article “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier, Dave Green (Earth to Echo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) directs the feature from producers Chris DeFaria (Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Tom and Jerry) and James Gunn (Cena’s The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker).

Cena is the latest big name to star opposite the Looney Tunes in a live-action/animated hybrid feature. NBA superstar Michael Jordan joined the Tune Squad in 1996’s Space Jam, passing the ball to LeBron James for last year’s Space Jam 2: A New Legacy. 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action saw Brendan Fraser and Jenna Elfman teaming with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to thwart the evil scheme of the Acme Corporation’s Mr. Chairman, played by Steve Martin.