Coyote vs Acme: John Cena to Star in Live-Action/CG Hybrid Looney Tunes Movie

John Cena is ready to enter the Looney Tunes universe with Coyote vs. Acme. Warner Bros. tabbed the star after announcing Season 2 of Peacemaker on HBO Max today. The WWE Superstar is no stranger to the world of animation. (In fact, Scooby-Doo! Fans will remember his role in WrestleMania Mystery back in 2014.) This time around though, Cena will play Wil. E. Coyote’s former boss according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coyote vs. Acme will be part courtroom shenanigans and half comedy. Also adding to the intrigue around this project is the fact that it will be split between live-action and animation. People love the actor and will be excited to see what he’s bringing to the table. For Warner Bros. it’s a way to leverage one of their most recognizable properties in a fun and fresh way.

In the proposed film, the Coyote is taking ACME to court over the defective products he’s been trying to use to catch the Roadrunner. Only one sad lawyer takes the character’s case against the big business. Unfortunately, the person standing across from him will likely be hired by Cena to handle the case. In a fun twist, the project is based on a New Yorker article from 1990 called “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows director Dave Green is aboard the project and Chris DeFaria and James Gunn are along to produce.

When the news of Peacemaker Season 2 broke earlier today, Cena said, “Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season [2]. I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

For a refresher on what Warner Bros. has done with this hybrid style, here’s a description of Tom & Jerry:

“An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s latest adventure stakes new ground for the iconic duo, even forcing them to do the unthinkable: work together to save the day.”

