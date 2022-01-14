Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy Freelance

GLOW and Community star Alison Brie has reportedly found her latest comedy role. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, Brie has been cast opposite Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad star John Cena in Freelance, an upcoming action comedy that will be produced by AGC Studios and Endurance Media. Filming on the project is expected to begin later this month in Columbia. A release date has not been set.

Freelance follows an ex-special forces operator (Cena) who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist (Brie) who is hoping to salvage her career through an interview with a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escapes to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them, and each other. The film is written by Jimmy Kimmel Live! alum Jacob Lentz, and will be helmed by Taken director Pierre Morel.

Outside of her sitcom work, Brie most recently made film appearances in Promising Young Woman, Happiest Season, and The Rental. Brie gained a legion of fans for her work on GLOW, which was suddenly cancelled by Netflix in 2020.

“I certainly think a movie could tie everything up,” Brie shared in a 2020 interview. “I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID. And I’m also part of the Community cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.”

“It’s definitely a bummer,” she added. “I’m going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we’re so lucky. We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out.”

