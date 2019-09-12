Tom Holland Replaces Tobey Maguire as Emo Spider-Man in New Deep Fake

Tom Holland is still Spider-Man, but his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t looking great right now. One very creative fan has found the strangest way to bring Holland back into the role right now in Sam Rami’s Spider-Man 3. Aldo Jones’ latest work uses the newest Spider-Man’s face in the older trilogy to hilarious effect. The results are equal parts unsettling and just plain funny.

Spider-Man 3 takes Peter Parker to a bit of a darker place as the Venom symbiote takes hold of him. As seen in the clip, Spider-Man fights with his best friend, and sometimes adversary Harry Osborn. The hero also is unnecessarily rough with Eddie Brock before effectively getting him fired for plagiarism. Everything is lent a heightened sense of surreal action by the fact that Holland’s face is the one making sarcastic quips and dancing awkwardly.

It feels like there have been non-stop memes since the moment that the collapse of the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios deal was announced. Fans are still struggling to accept the very real possibility that Tom Holland has crawled his last wall in the MCU. One of the more popular avenues for online creators has been using Tobey Maguire‘s reactions from all of Rami’s Spider-Man trilogy to encapsulate their feelings.

Just last week, Sony announced that the door was pretty much shut in regards to the negotiations. The company said that Spider-Man movies did well being attached to Marvel’s big event movies. But, they also argued that the character held his own during solo outings before being integrated into the larger Avengers project too. One slight critique of that thinking might be an admission that Spider-Man: Far From Home was the end of Phase 3 of the MCU.

Holland’s latest Marvel effort directly followed Avengers: Endgame and served as a bit of a coda to the previous film’s high-stakes action. Peter Parker would have to grow up a lot in the Absence of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. It is fair to ask whether the film wasn’t directly helped by being so closely tied to the legitimate best selling movie of all-time. However, Sony moves ahead with their plans for various Spider-Man movies regardless.

Venom 2 is supposed to begin filming soon. People are wondering if Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse will get a follow-up sometime soon. Fans are just going to have to wait and see what will become of the hero now that it looks like the third film in the trilogy will take place on Sony’s side of things.

