John Wick 4 Reveals First Promo Image at CinemaCon

He's back. Despite the release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 still being nearly a year away, Lionsgate has officially started to promote the flick. With CinemaCon set to kick off in Las Vegas this week, the film's first promotional poster was set up for exhibitors to glance at. Featuring Keanu Reeve's titular assassin, the poster shows a ragged Wick as he points his signature handgun at an off-poster threat.

Wick is flanked by what looks to be cherry blossoms on either side. Using the typography introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the Chapter 4 is changed from its neon purple to a bright red look. Noticeably absent is the name of the flick, like the aforementioned Parabellum. See the poster for yourself below.

Earlier reports suggested the name for the flick was going to be John Wick: Chapter 4 – Hagakure after an ancient Japanese text that teaches the way of the samurai. That name has yet to be confirmed.

The film will also be the first without franchise creator Derek Kolstad penning the script, who's departed to pursue other opportunities around Hollywood.

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

"No, it wasn't my decision. When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn't have to come back to me, and so they didn't," the scribe added. "And so you look at that and you could be hurt, and I would say if I was 20 years ago I would have been, but seeing what the industry is and how things go, I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. And yeah, it's personal, so I'm never going to talk shit about John Wick. I want this thing to survive and thrive."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on March 24, 2023 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

