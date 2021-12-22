John Wick 4 Release Date Delayed

While Keanu Reeves fans are celebrating his return as Neo today with the debut of The Matrix Resurrections, we were also given some disappointing news about another one of his beloved characters, as Lionsgate confirmed that John Wick: Chapter 4 was having its release delayed by a year to 2023. This news is surely a disappointment for fans, but what makes the delay confusing is that the film wrapped earlier this year, so it’s currently unknown what obstacle arose that would require the film to earn an additional 10 months in post-production. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now slated to open on March 24, 2023.

Lionsgate confirmed the news with the video below, which replicates a scene from the series in which a bounty is placed on Wick’s head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first film in the series hinted at a much larger world of assassins and evil organizations, of which Wick was formerly a member of. Over the course of subsequent films, the world has only continued to expand in unconventional ways, while the co-stars of the series have also gotten more impressive.

For the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, the sequel has enlisted martial-arts icon Donnie Yen.

“I have to take this opportunity to (express) my utmost appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves),” Yen previously told Collider. “They’re just lovely men, gentlemen, they’ve got a big heart. Keanu’s got a good soul, a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, he’s not (just that), he understands films. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on. I’m having the best time working with them in this movie, (more) than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my appreciation.”

He added, “He’s great, it’s more than I expected. He’s the guy, he does everything himself. He put in the hours, he put in the work and he can do it. He’s no joke. I have that respect for him, and he’s just a cool guy to be around and to work with.”

Joining Reeves and Yen are Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane are also all also expected to return to the series.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24, 2023.

Are you disappointed by the delay? Let us know in the comments below!