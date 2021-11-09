John Wick: Chapter 4 Title Reportedly Revealed on Wrap Gift

The fourth John Wick feature wrapped principal photography a couple of weeks ago. Now, we may have found out the film’s full title thanks to the wrap gifts distributed to some of those involved with the production of the film. Following in line with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, it looks like the name of the fourth outing is going to be just as simple. On a bag given out as a gift, the movie’s name reads John Wick 4: Hagakure.

While ‘parabellum’ is a Latin word that means “prepare for war,” Hagakure is an old Japanese text that collected Yamamoto Tsunetomo’s thoughts and teachings on the way of the samurai.

Looks like we have an official title for #JohnWick: Chapter 4! (Via: @bigscreenleaks) pic.twitter.com/FASw1dXD75 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 8, 2021

The name starts to make a lot of sense when you remember that martial arts maestro Donnie Yen—of Iron Monkey and Ip Man fame—has been cast in the film opposite Keanu Reeves.

“I have to take this opportunity to (express) my utmost appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves),” Yen previously told Collider. “They’re just lovely men, gentlemen, they’ve got a big heart. Keanu’s got a good soul, a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, he’s not (just that), he understands films. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on. I’m having the best time working with them in this movie, (more) than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my appreciation.”

He added, “He’s great, it’s more than I expected. He’s the guy, he does everything himself. He put in the hours, he put in the work and he can do it. He’s no joke. I have that respect for him, and he’s just a cool guy to be around and to work with.”

Reeves and Yenn will be joined by Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Popstar Rina Sawayama is also making her film debut in the movie. Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane are all expected to return to reprise their roles from the previous films as well.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on May 27, 2022 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

