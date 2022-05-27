John Wick: Chapter 4 has let fans know about a key official update: cameras are now rolling on the film! John Wick 4 has started production, and fans and press were alerted to the fact with a msg that consisted of a production chair brandishing the John Wick 4 logo, and the following message: "It's begun. Consider this a professional courtesy. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in production." There's every reason for fans to be excited about this update: after all, John Wick 4 was supposed to have been in theaters already, and what was supposed to have been one of the most glorious moments in the career of Keanu Reeves.

(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally supposed to be in theaters in May of 2021 - in the same release date window as Keanu Reeves' other big franchise sequel, Matrix 4. Even though that double-feature dream never panned out, fans have been eager to know when John Wick would get over the hump of the COVID-19 pandemic and be able to get into theaters. With this production start photo, It seems safe to assume that John Wick 4's current May 27, 2022 release date is easily in striking distance.

There's good reason for John Wick fans to be excited about Chapter 4's arrival. The cast is already looking stacked, with new additions like Mortal Kombat's Hiroyuki Sanada, IT's Bill Skarsgard, Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), pop singer Rina Sawayama, and martial arts superstar Donnie Yen (Rogue One).

John Wick: Chapter 4 will also mark a major milestone in the franchise: It will be the first installment that does not have series creator Derek Kolstad invovled. That said, Koldstad is close with John Wick director Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, with Stahelski still on board to direct the fourth film:

"At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well," Kolstad said in an interview. "I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

In addition to having Chapter 4 arrive in theaters next years, the John Wick franchise is also getting a TV extension of its universe. The spinoff series The Continental will be set in the iconic underworld hotel, and follow the happenings of the infamous crimelords and assassins who frequent it.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will arrive in theaters May 27, 2022.