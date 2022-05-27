Keanu Reeves Spotted Arriving at John Wick: Chapter 4 Set

✖

The cameras are about to start rolling on John Wick: Chapter 4. Last week, pictures surfaced online of Wick star Keanu Reeves out and about in Berlin. Now, Metro is reporting the action star is in Germany to begin work on the fourth John Wick. The tabloid even released additional pictures of the actor arriving at Babelsberg Studios right outside of Berlin.

Lionsgate has yet to confirm when production on the feature will start, though Wick helmer Chad Stahelski previously told ComicBook.com Reeves would return to the franchise after finishing work on The Matrix 4.

"The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies,'" the filmmaker told us last August. "We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story."

He added, "The worst thing you can do is 'I got five ideas. I'm going to put two in number four and put three in number five,' I don't want to try and stretch into two movies. I want to have solid ideas. So we're attacking number four with everything we have. If there's anything left on the table, we'll fully attack number five."

Even though the Wick franchise is continuing, the fourth installment will be made without the involvement of franchise creator Derek Kolstad. According to the writer, the studio chose to go a different route for the next two installments.

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," Kolstad told Collider earlier this month. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

"No, it wasn't my decision. When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn't have to come back to me, and so they didn't," the scribe added. "And so you look at that and you could be hurt, and I would say if I was 20 years ago I would have been, but seeing what the industry is and how things go, I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. And yeah, it's personal, so I'm never going to talk shit about John Wick. I want this thing to survive and thrive."

The first three John Wick movies are available wherever movies are sold.