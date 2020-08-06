John Wick 5 Confirmed, Will Be Shot Back to Back With John Wick 4

✖

It looks like John Wick's fight is far from over. On Thursday, Lionsgate confirmed via their earnings call that a fifth John Wick film is officially in the works. The news came from studio CEO John Feltheimer, who revealed that the plan is to shoot both John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick 5 back-to-back, once franchise star Keanu Reeves is available. John Wick 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022," Feltheimer revealed. "We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

Reeves is currently filming the highly-anticipated Matrix 4, after production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While plot details for John Wick 4 remain a mystery, it's sure to feature an action-packed adventure for Reeves' now-iconic assassin character.

This will be just the latest extension of the John Wick franchise, after the first three films in the franchise grossed over $500 million at the global box office. The series is also set to get a television spinoff on Starz, titled The Continental.

"The angle they're working on The Continental TV show right now is a different perspective on the whole world, it's coming at it from different characters' points of view and what the breadth of the world is," franchise director Chad Stahelski said in an interview earlier this year. "Whereas in John Wick, I'm following a time period that's almost just a week in the life of one man, [for] who everything spirals out of control, which our John Wick story. The angle that the other producers and writers on the TV show are coming from is a very different timeline structure and a very different perspective of character. About how deep the world goes, and not just assassins but everything that's included. And a lot of the origin stories of some of the characters you see in Wick. It's got some very interesting things, it's a very interesting take on the Wick world, which I think it pretty cool. But it won't be from the John Wick perspective. Not that John Wick won't be involved with it, it's just not from his perspective."

