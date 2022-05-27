John Wick 4 Adds Alita: Battle Angel Star as Villain

✖

Filming for John Wick: Chapter 4 is now underway, and the Chad Stahelski film continues adding names to its ever-growing ensemble. Monday afternoon, news surfaced that Marko Zaror is in final talks to board the project as one of the film's primary antagonists. Should a deal come to fruition, Zaror would act opposite Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, and Shamier Anderson.

Previous reports also suggested Ian McShane will also return to play Winston, the manager of The Continental and a frequent alley of the eponymous hitman. Zaror is arguably best known for Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, but also had roles in Alita: Battle Angel, and Amazon's Invincible.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be the fourth Wick flick helmed by Stahelski, who's also credited as a producer on the feature. Reeves, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Louise Rosner are also attached to the picture as producers. The script was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

Interestingly enough, John Wick 4 is also the first movie in the franchise that won't feature franchise creator Derek Kolstad as the writer.

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

"No, it wasn't my decision. When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn't have to come back to me, and so they didn't," the scribe added. "And so you look at that and you could be hurt, and I would say if I was 20 years ago I would have been, but seeing what the industry is and how things go, I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. And yeah, it's personal, so I'm never going to talk shit about John Wick. I want this thing to survive and thrive."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on May 27, 2022.

What other Wick spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

(H/T Deadline)