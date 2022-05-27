John Wick 4: Donnie Yen Posts Touching Tribute to Family Before Leaving to Film

✖

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally supposed to hit theatres in May, but it was one of the many films delayed due to the pandemic. The movie finally went into production at the end of June, and it was also announced last month that Ip Man and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star, Donnie Yen, would be joining the cast. Yesterday, Yen took to social media to share a touching post in honor of his family and revealed how tough it is to leave them when he goes to film his movies.

"I find it harder and harder to leave my family for filming, going to miss so much of their life which I desperately want to be part of, will make the best of this one and make them proud!❤️," Yen wrote. You can check out some of the actor's family photos in the post below:

In addition to Yen and franchise lead, Keanu Reeves, the fourth John Wick movie will also feature Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King and IT star Bill Skarsgard in an unknown role. Other additions include singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama and Wynonna Earp's Shamier Anderson. Last month, reports started to circulate that Wesley Snipes would be showing up in the movie, but those rumors got shot down. It was also recently revealed that Westworld and Mortal Kombat star, Hiroyuki Sanada, is also a part of the cast.

"The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies,'" director Chad Stahelski previously told ComicBook.com last August. "We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story."

Stahelski added, "The worst thing you can do is 'I got five ideas. I'm going to put two in number four and put three in number five,' I don't want to try and stretch into two movies. I want to have solid ideas. So we're attacking number four with everything we have. If there's anything left on the table, we'll fully attack number five."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on May 27, 2022.