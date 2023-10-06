John Wick Director Has Notebooks of Ideas up to John Wick 9

While the status of John Wick 5 remains up in the air, director Chad Stahelski reveals he has "notebooks" full of ideas leading up to a John Wick 9. Of course, those who watched John Wick: Chapter 5 are fully aware that it seemingly killed our lead, played by Keanu Reeves. Thankfully, there are still plans for the John Wick Universe, with one of those debuting recently in the limited event series The Continental: From the World of John Wick streaming now on Peacock. Stahelski recently discussed some of those ideas for John Wick 5 and beyond, all the way up to John Wick 9.

Chad Stahelski spoke with Inverse about everything John Wick, where the topic of his notebook of ideas came up. "I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days," Stahelski said. "We just don't have the story locked. I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something. Is he a character I like? Of course. And if I did a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave that open-ended. I know that the studio would love us to say we have another one."

Lionsgate confirms John Wick 5 is in early development

During Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call in May, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth movie in the John Wick universe remains in early development.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake explained. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

What is John Wick spinoff The Continental About?

The description for Peacock's The Continental: From the World of John Wick reads, "The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."