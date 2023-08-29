John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Reveals Film's Alternate Ending

Lionsgate recently revealed their latest chapter of the John Wick franchise, and it seemed that it would be their final chapter. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released to some of the year's best reviews, and it was action-packed from start to finish. Keanu Reeves returns as the iconic assassin, and he beautifully does a swan song as the character. And fans were genuinely heartbroken at John Wick's death. That is until it was revealed that after the film was so successful both critically and financially, the studio wanted to do at least one more movie with Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. Stahelski has been pretty vocal about wanting to come back for more, and now he's revealing an incredible detail that could allow that to happen in the form of an alternate ending for John Wick: Chapter 4. While appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director was asked if they shot an ending with John Wick standing over his grave, and it turns out that they did.



"Yes. Literally, something as uninspired as that," Stahelski explained. "But, like, you get a little bit more secure the more you direct, and you become a little bit more adult instead of, you know, my normal instinct is to throw temper tantrum threat and kill crash, throw things, and smash it. But, you learn that, like look the audience, you never know like the emotional healing, so I'm always happy to try something, but I just when you know you have time and money research, you have to go with what you believe in. We did that, and people around us asked, well, what happens if you did see it and you're like, fair enough. I had a little time. We'll shoot this, and it's just a shot revealing John and stuff, and my only caveat was like, hey, can we test them both? I wanna see, and I was curious too. In my heart of hearts, I knew what the right way to go was, but like f*** it, let's test it and see. And we tested it, and we got such a violent reaction from the audience. It was like we weren't even on like the credits hadn't even finished rolling, and everybody's just like it felt very Hollywood-esque."

What's Next for the John Wick Franchise?

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously revealed. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a streaming expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel that will make its debut on Peacock this fall. There's also another spinoff titled Ballerina that stars Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in a cameo role.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is out now on Digital Download, 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand.

