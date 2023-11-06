John Wick Producer Teases Possible Sequel Will Be Like a "Completely Other Book" in Franchise

The ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 implied that John Wick was definitively dead, though whether that means John Wick, the persona, or John Wick, the actual human, is dead is yet to be seen, as a fifth installment in the series has yet to be confirmed. Producer Basil Iwanyk did confirm, however, that whatever the future might hold for the franchise, this most recent chapter closed the book on a significant portion of Wick's journey, so were the cast and crew to revive the character, it wouldn't merely be an experience that jumped forward a few months.

"I think that what I love about the end of John Wick 4 is, if this means that there's never another John Wick movie, it's a nice elegant way of ending it, right? If there is another John Wick movie, which I do believe there will be, we don't know what it is yet, but I do believe," Iwanyk revealed to Screen Rant. "I do feel like it will be a completely other book. If these movies were four chapters, you kind of blame it on the metaphor. The next John Wick will be another book. It won't be like six months later from John Wick 4."

He continued, "We just don't know what that is. But we all love spending time together, and we love the process. The more time that goes by, the more we miss it. As demented as it sounds, and these movies are really hard to pull off, there's something really exciting about making these movies. And I don't even mean talking to you, and the box office. I just mean, mounting it, preparing for it, casting for it. It's fun as sh-t."

Each installment in the series since the debut 2014 movie seems to expand the success of the narrative, thanks to Keanu Reeves' performance and Chad Stahelski's direction. Unlike the finales of the initial three films, Chapter 4 offered a more definitive sendoff to Wick, yet the sequel's critical and financial success leave the door open for a fifth film.

Audiences are confirmed to be getting more of Reeves as Wick in the upcoming spin-off film Ballerina, which will star Ana de Armas and feature Wick in some capacity.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the John Wick franchise.

Are you hoping for another film in the series? Let us know in the comments!