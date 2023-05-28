John Wick: Chapter 4's Scott Adkins Breaks Down a Killa vs Kingpin Fight

Lionsgate recently released what was believed to be the final chapter in the main John Wick saga, and it did pretty well at the box office. John Wick: Chapter 4 did so well that the studio decided to greenlight a fifth film in the franchise that could possibly continue after the events of the last film. During the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, we get introduced to a bunch of new characters, including Killa (Scott Adkins), and he was a force to be reckoned with throughout the film. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently got the chance to chat with Adkins for John Wick: Chapter 4, and he was asked a very interesting question about who could win in a fight between Killa and Marvel's Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofiro). Predictably enough, Adkins sided with Killa and flatly stated that the character could defeat Kingpin.

"Oh, Killa," Adkins told us. "Killa would kick Kingpin's a**, huh? Bite his face with his gold teeth."

What Next for the John Wick Franchise?

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is exclusively in theaters now!

