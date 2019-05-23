John Wick’s Total Kill Count Revealed

Over the course of three films, John Wick has faced a lot of obstacles in his quest for vengeance and escape from the criminal underworld. The unretired assassin has dropped a lot of bodies in the fight against the High Table, and it was all because of a dog. Given Wick’s deadly nature, it seemed an impossible task to find out just how many people he killed over the course of the films. But luckily someone else did all of that hard work.

A new Easter Egg video from Rotten Tomatoes reveals just how many people John Wick has killed over the course of his three films, with the latest being his second deadliest outing.

In John Wick, he kills 77 people. In John Wick: Chapter 2, 128 die by his hand. And in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, he is responsible for the deaths of 94 people. All in all, the total amounts to 299 kills throughout three movies.

Considering all three of the movies take place over the span of about two weeks, John Wick is deadlier than car accidents at the rate he murders. And that rate will likely continue considering John Wick: Chapter 4 has already been announced with a release date.

Less than a week after the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, a fourth film was revealed to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. Director Chad Stahelski previously stated that he’d be down to keep making these movies so long as the audience demanded them, and after the latest film made $56.82 million in its opening weekend at the box office, the series has enough momentum to last a good while.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski said to Entertainment Weekly. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is currently playing in theaters.