JoJo Siwa Is House Slytherin in Harry Potter Halloween Costume

Happy Halloweekend, pop culture fans! The spooky festivities are in full swing as celebrities show off their Halloween looks. We've already glimpsed some epic costumes, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Chloe Bailey as Storm, and Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon. Dance Moms alum and fan-favorite entertainer JoJo Siwa also showed off a fun look today: Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter. Siwa made a very cute video lip-syncing to Tom Felton's performance in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"Draco Siwa🐍🐍🐍," she captioned the post. According to some Instagram comments, Siwa has been compared to Draco in the past, which may have prompted the costume choice. You can check out the video below:

Who Did JoJo Siwa Play On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

Last month, Siwa appeared in an episode of DIsney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Madison, An ex-camper of Camp Shallow Lake, and the ex-girlfriend of Maddox (Saylor Bell Curda).

"It's crazy to think that I'm a part of this world now. It's wild!" Siwa told Entertainment Tonight. "I remember when I first got the ask, I immediately was like, 'Yes. Don't know when, don't know who, don't know how, but yes, make it happen,' to my team. And they did. It was honestly some of the most fun days of my life while filming this show. The cast is so kind, the crew was awesome. I mean, everything about this show was just perfect."

"Madison and Maddox had a little love life in the past, but they are broken up with now. However, Maddox needs some help and her brother [Jet] brings this girl into play," Siwa added "When you have a certain connection with somebody, they can heal a piece of you without even knowing it. And I think that's what Madison is able to do for Maddox."

"There's still a little like between the two of them. That's going to be fun to explore, but it is really cool," she said. "Saylor, who plays Maddox, is an incredible human and so fun to work with. We laughed. We literally bonded so quickly in one day it was insane. Everybody was like, 'Wait, you guys really didn't know each other before this?' And we were like, 'No, we literally met an hour ago.'"

Happy Halloween, JoJo!