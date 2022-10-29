Lizzo Reveals Incredible Marge Simpson Halloween Costume

It's that time of year again when folks start posting their Halloween costumes, and we've already seen some epic looks from various celebrities. Last year, Lizzo blew us away with her awesome Baby Yoda costume, and she's back this year as another pop culture icon. The singer took to social media to show off her Marge Simpson costume, and it might even top last year's look.

"I AM HIM – MARGE HIMPSON @TheSimpsons 🍩," Lizzo captioned her first post. She also recreated some iconic Marge memes. You check out Lizzo's posts below:

ROLLIN W THE HOMIES pic.twitter.com/OSEVUpGJd7 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 29, 2022

Did Lizzo Audition To Play Ursala in The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid is the next live-action adaptation coming from Disney, and it will see Halle Bailey taking on the role of Ariel with Melissa McCarthy playing the iconic villain, Ursala. Back when the movie was still casting its roles, Lizzo campaigned for the part of the sea witch. When the part ultimately went to McCarthy, there were some mixed reactions from Disney fans. According to a recent Variety interview with Lizzo, the star met McCarthy and her Ursala audition came up.

"Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn't get it. But you know, I'm fine as hell," Lizzo said. "That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a THOT, shaking ass."

"She was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa,'" Lizzo said of meeting McCarthy at Adele's "One Night Only" CBS concert special. "And I was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa [Lizzo's real name]. And I also auditioned for Ursula.' And she was like, 'Well, why the hell did I get the part?,' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say. And then I was like, 'Girl, because my audition was terrible.' And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like – ruined my chances there. And then she goes, 'This is my daughter Vivian.' And I'm like, 'Get out of here, because my name is Melissa Viviane.' We were looking at each other like, 'What the hell is going on?'"

"My audition wasn't terrible," Lizzo clarified. "Sometimes I like to make jokes. My audition was good. You can ask Disney. I don't want to talk too much about it. The singing was great. I'll just say that."

