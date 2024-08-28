Joker 2 Reveals New Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Posters

Joker: Folie A Deux has some brand-new posters for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Warner Bros. continues to dial-up the hype for the Joker sequel. The moody blue lighting from the first poster puts the focus on the pop star and the Oscar winner. Arthur Fleck’s clown makeup is a little different this time around and Harley Quinn’s take on her signature look is something that’s going to make the rounds this Halloween. (In a sea of Barbie, Spider-Man, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Beetlejuice no doubt.) Take a look at their new posters right here down below!

For the follow-up to 2019’s Joker, director Todd Phillips really honed in on the concept of a duet. Empire Magazine asked Joaquin Phoenix about singing and if he had any jitters about getting into a groove with this aspect of performing. It turns out he had an encyclopedia of experience standing right next to him. Phoenix shared, “Gaga was always very encouraging of just, ‘Go with what you feel, it’s fine’. For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be… uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting”.

“It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes,” he continued. “Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio. He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song.

Lady Gaga Enters As Harley Quinn

All this talk about the Joker sequel has focused around this duo delivering quite a performance. A lot of DC Comics fans are eagerly awaiting Lady Gaga’s take on Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie A Deux. A recent panel at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival saw the casting director that worked on this project, Francine Maisler, talking about how surprised people were going to be by Gaga’s performance. Apparently, this is more than just a “Bad Romance” for the pop singer and actress.

“She’s so good in it, you guys,” Maisler told those in attendance. “She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good.”

