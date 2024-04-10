Joker 2 Trailer Teases Joker & Harley's Wedding

The first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux debuted on Tuesday, as part of Warner Bros. Pictures' massive presentation at CinemaCon. Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be a movie musical structured around the love story of Arthur Fleck / Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) — and the trailer just might tease how far that relationship goes. One of the elaborate musical numbers shown in the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer shows Arthur and Harley on a stage, with Harley walking down a lit runway towards a set of a chapel. While there's no telling what exactly the context of this scene is in Joker: Folie à Deux — and whether or not it's actually some sort of dream sequence — it at least teases that the topic of Joker and Harley's nuptials will come up in the movie.

In the comics, Joker and Harley's relationship has rarely gone towards marriage, especially with more recent comics addressing the problematic or outright toxic nature of their romance. The only major exception was in the Elseworlds story Batman: The White Knight.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

What Is Joker 2 About?

Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Arthur Fleck / Joker and Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film believed to be taking place within Arkham Asylum.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

Is Joker 2 in the DC Universe?

Joker: Folie à Deux is technically classified as a DC Elseworlds production, meaning that it exists in a canon outside of James Gunn and Peter Safran's forthcoming DC Universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows. In a previous post on the social media platform Threads, Gunn revealed his involvement in Folie a Deux, explaining that he did give notes on the finished footage. That being said, Gunn did stress that the Joker sequel is one of the few upcoming DC films being shepherded by Warner Bros. Pictures, given when the film was first put into development.

"Todd had Joker in full swing by the time we came onboard – I've watched and given notes, but it is mostly with WB, where it started," Gunn wrote. "Everything forward in live-action we're involved with."

What do you think of the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux? Are you excited for the upcoming DC film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 4th.