Joker 2 Director Confirms First Trailer Release Date

While 2024 is light on superhero movies, especially compared to recent years, it does contain a couple of the most anticipated comic book sequels in quite some time. Deadpool & Wolverine just broke viewership records with its first trailer this past weekend, showing how much excitement there is for the film. The other major player in 2024 is the sequel to Todd Phillips' long-awaited Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. The first film made over a billion dollars at the global box office and, with the addition of Lady Gaga, expectations are high for the sequel.

For those hoping to see some footage from the new movie, you'll still have to wait a little longer. On Wednesday, Phillips shared some new photos of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from the film to celebrate Valentine's Day. Several fans took to the comments to ask about the Joker 2 trailer, which Phillips confirmed wouldn't arrive for a couple of months.

"I get this question a lot," Phillips explained in a comment. "The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won't be out until mid April."

Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, marking yet another screen iteration of the ultra-popular DC Comics character. Margot Robbie recently portrayed Quinn in three DC films, including both live-action Suicide Squad movies and Birds of Prey.

"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie previously said of Lady Gaga taking on the role. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

The cast of the Joker sequel also includes Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4th.