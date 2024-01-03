Margot Robbie Weighs in on Harley Quinn's Future With Joker 2 and James Gunn's DCU

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is in a real Schrödinger's Cat situation, right now. Robbie was a breakout star of DC's Suicide Squad movie in 2016 – so much so that the studio brought her back for James Gunn's sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad (2021), as Birds of Prey (2021), a spinoff film centered around Harley.

However, Warner Bros. has ended the era of the DCEU, and will relaunch the franchise under the banner of DC Studios, with an entire reboot of the DC Universe movie and TV series. While almost every aspect of the DCEU seems to be getting left behind, there are already clear indications that Gunn's Suicide Squad movie and its TV series spinoff Peacemaker are getting incorporated into the new DCU. As such, there's been a lot of speculation that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is too popular not to import into the DCU as well, which has left the Barbie actress walking a tightrope of non-commital responses for a year now.

Meanwhile, a new version of Harley Quinn – played by Lady Gaga – is getting ready to make a big-screen debut in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie A Deux.

In a new interview with Variety, Margot Robbie addressed the situation with Harley Quinn's onscreen future – starting with the fact that another actress will be playing the role. SPOILER: Robbie has been enthusiastically supportive of Gaga taking on Harley Quinn in Joker 2 – a sentiment that hasn't changed:

"I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters," Robbie explained. "That was always the dream for her."

When Gaga was first announced for the role of Harley in Joker: Folie A Deux, Robbie added that: "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Will Margot Robbie Play Harley Quinn in the DCU?

As far as Margot Robbie showing up as Harley in the new DCU, she's still giving the non-committal answer that anything is possible with the character:

"Harley's so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else's hands, and it's like, "What are they going to do with her?" The options are endless."

Joker: Folie A Deux will be in theaters on October 4th.