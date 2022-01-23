Jon Hamm Trends Because Fans Love his Self-Aware Apple TV+ Ad

AppleTV+ has all the stars—all the stars except Jon Hamm. That’s the basis of the streamer’s latest advertising campaign, starring none other than the Mad Men star himself. Debut during the NFL Playoff games Saturday, the ad features Hamm scrolling through the shows available on the Apple-owned platform. He goes through one Hollywood A-lister after the next, eventually growing frustrated he hasn’t landed a series or film with the company.
The meta take on the ad has fans raving about the actor, so much so, he’s been trending on Twitter much of Saturday. You can see it for yourself below.
