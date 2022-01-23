Jon Hamm Trends Because Fans Love his Self-Aware Apple TV+ Ad

AppleTV+ has all the stars—all the stars except Jon Hamm. That’s the basis of the streamer’s latest advertising campaign, starring none other than the Mad Men star himself. Debut during the NFL Playoff games Saturday, the ad features Hamm scrolling through the shows available on the Apple-owned platform. He goes through one Hollywood A-lister after the next, eventually growing frustrated he hasn’t landed a series or film with the company.

The meta take on the ad has fans raving about the actor, so much so, he’s been trending on Twitter much of Saturday. You can see it for yourself below.

Home to all the biggest stars.

Well, almost.



Discover the stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XJcfIV4Xem — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) January 21, 2022

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Kill

Appreciate

Dreamy

Love that Jon Hamm is trending. Handsome and funny. So dreamy. #JonHamm 😍😍 — Kelly Kass (@KelKass) January 23, 2022

Instant Sub

He’s right, why is everyone but Jon Hamm on Apple TV



Pssst Apple, if he was on I would immediately subscribe https://t.co/imCIiKJY3q — Sarah (@sarahg528) January 23, 2022

We Need More

I think we all agree… we need more Jon Hamm! https://t.co/5K70tibELd — Jon Hamm Online (@JonHammOnline) January 23, 2022

Talented

Jon Hamm is talented pic.twitter.com/HcjzhESZOA — Detective Axel Foley (@det_Axel_Foley) January 23, 2022

Brilliant