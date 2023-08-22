Jon Hamm Returns to Star Wars for Brand New Boba Fett Adventure

In the new Star Wars anthology book, From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi, acclaimed actor Jon Hamm returns to reprise his role as Boba Fett in an audiobook reading of a story by Tara Sim, author of the YA "Timekeeper" trilogy. Boba Fett's story is part of a 500-page anthology that includes 40 (very) short stories celebrating 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He originated the role in a From a Certain Point of View story called "Added Muscle," in the first book (which celebrated Star Wars). He carried it over in "Wait for It," a story in From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, before working on Sim's story, titled "Reputation."

Needless to say, the idea of Boba Fett's reputation as an unstoppable badass, and the hit that reputation took after the events of Return of the Jedi, have been a big piece of his character in any fiction that follows Jedi. It seems likely that will play into the story. You can read an excerpt from it over at USA Today.

"I wanted to be in Boba's head while he fulfills his contract with Jabba, and in the moments right before the Sarlacc, which meant that Han was the natural through line," Sim told the paper. "It provided a really interesting backdrop to explore Boba's pride in himself and his work, even though he's just another one of Jabba's hired hands – and could end up like Han if he's not careful."

"Having an actor of his caliber read words that I wrote and bring that version of Boba to life is surreal, but also such an honor," Sim said of Hamm.

Per USA Today, Hamm joins a cast that also includes Adam Scott (Severance), Star Wars animation stars Nika Futterman, Sam Witwer and Marc Thompson, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes (Pokémon), January LaVoy (One Life to Live), John Pirkis (The Tick), and veteran narrators Daniel Davis, Jonathan Davis, David Lee Huynh, Saskia Maarleveld, Euan Morton, Kristen Sieh and Shannon Tyo.

From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi is in stores on Tuesday. Here's how Penguin Random House describes it:

On May 25, 1983, Star Wars cemented its legacy as the greatest movie franchise of all time with the release of Return of the Jedi. In honor of its fortieth anniversary, forty storytellers re-create an iconic scene from Return of the Jedi through the eyes of a supporting character, from heroes and villains to droids and creatures. From a Certain Point of View features contributions by bestselling authors and trendsetting artists:



• Olivie Blake provides a chilling glimpse into the mind of Emperor Palpatine.

• Saladin Ahmed recounts the tragic history of the rancor trainer.

• Charlie Jane Anders explores the life and times of the Sarlacc.

• Fran Wilde reveals Mon Mothma's secret mission to save the Rebel Alliance.

• Mary Kenney chronicles Wicket the Ewok's quest for one quiet day on the forest moon of Endor.

• Anakin Skywalker becomes one with the Force in a gripping tale by Mike Chen.



Plus more hilarious, heartbreaking, and astonishing tales from:

Tom Angleberger, K Arsenault Rivera, Kristin Baver, Akemi Dawn Bowman, Emma Mieko Candon, Olivia Chadha, Gloria Chao, Adam Christopher, Paul Crilley, Amal El-Mohtar, M. K. England, Jason Fry, Adam Lance Garcia, Lamar Giles, Max Gladstone, Thea Guanzon, Ali Hazelwood, Patricia A. Jackson, Alex Jennings, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Sarah Kuhn, Danny Lore, Sarah Glenn Marsh, Kwame Mbalia, Marieke Nijkamp, Danielle Paige, Laura Pohl, Dana Schwartz, Tara Sim, Phil Szostak, Suzanne Walker, Hannah Whitten, Sean Williams, Alyssa Wong



To celebrate the launch of this book, Penguin Random House and Disney/Lucasfilm will each make donations to First Book—a leading nonprofit that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to educators and organizations serving children in need. In recognition of both companies' longstanding relationships with First Book, Penguin Random House will donate at least $100,000 worth of booksto First Book and Disney/Lucasfilm will donate 100,000 children's books to support First Book and their mission of providing equal access to quality education.