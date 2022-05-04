Jon Hamm Really Wants To Be in a Star Wars Movie

✖

Today is Star Wars Day and John Hamm would really like to be in a Star Wars movie, please. The actor next appears in Top Gun: Maverick, which made a stir with its debut at CinemaCon. Speaking to ComicBok.com, Hamm, who nearly played Mister Sinister in the X-Men movies, said he has few regrets about roles he's missed out on in his career, but still wishes he could find his way into that galaxy far, far away.

"You know, I've been really fortunate in my career and I'll be the first one to say it," Hamm says at the Top Gun: Maverick press junket. "I don't have a lot of regrets. There haven't been a lot of movies that I've almost gotten that that, 'Oh, I would have been nice to be in and that. the only The only franchise that I always wanted to be in that I just never have been for whatever reason was the Star Wars franchise. That for me was the first big movie when I was six or seven years old, or whatever it was when it came out, that I was like, 'This is probably the greatest movie I've ever seen in my life and we'll ever see."

The closest Hamm has come to an appearance in Star Wars is voicing Boba Fett in the audiobook of From a Certain Point of View. In 2017, Hamm expressed his disappointment at failing to secure a role in the franchise.

"My version of that is the Star Wars stuff," Hamm said while speaking with Nick Offerman about his inability to join the Lord of the Rings franchise for BuzzFeed. "There've been more Star Wars things with more people in them. Where's my phone call? I've been a nerf-herder. I get the lingo."

In Top Gun: Maverick, "After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it."

The Top Gun: Maverick red carpet premier event will stream live on YouTube. The film will open in movie theaters on May 27th.