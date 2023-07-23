Good Omens Star Michael Sheen Teases Jon Hamm's Bigger Role in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Good Omens is returning next week, and it will see David Tennant and Michael Sheen returning as Crowley and Aziraphale. In addition to the lead stars, there will be some other exciting actors returning for the show's second season, including Jon Hamm. The Mad Men alum played the Archangel Gabriel in the first season, and the trailer for the new season teases a bigger role for the character. Interestingly, Gabriel wasn't a main character in Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's Good Omens book, but he ended up serving as a replacement for Metatron in the show. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sheen, and we asked if he got to work with Hamm more this time around.

"Oh yes, yes, absolutely," Sheen confirmed. "Again, one of the great things about the first series was the introduction of Gabriel and having Jon as part of this world. And so I think we were all very clear that moving forward we would definitely want that character to be part of it. And of course, the fun for Neil was working out how to do that in a way that would be surprising and different. And so I think it's just brilliant the way Gabriel is introduced into this story and the different kind of relationship that Aziraphale and Crowley have with him."

Sheen continued, "It was just so enjoyable doing the scenes with him because he's such a great foil for us as characters in this in a completely different way to the way he was in the first series. I mean, the first series, Aziraphale is just incredibly intimidated by him and he's everything that Aziraphale feels he isn't. And now in series two, it's like he's this exasperating child, Aziraphale, to look after. So it's such a brilliant switch around."

Who Is Returning For Good Omens Season 2?

While Tennant, Sheen, and Hamm will be back for more Good Omens, it was previously confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand aren't returning to play Satan and God. The new season is also expected to feature the return of Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Archangel Uriel. There will also be some actors returning in new roles, including Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Good Omens newcomers include Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Good Omens returns on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.