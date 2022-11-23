Jonathan Majors Open to Wearing Controversial Dennis Rodman Look in NBA Film

Marvel star Jonathan Majors is making a movie about Dennis Rodman and people want to know if he's going to wear one of the NBA star's most iconic looks. Variety's Marc Malkin caught up with the Kang the Conqueror actor at the Governors Awards. Majors has Devotion in theaters right now, but a lot of fans can't help but be fixated on what he's got coming next. Any mention of Dennis Rodman in popular culture is usually paired with his book signing while wearing a wedding dress. Back in the 90s, his memoir was a big moment for both the late nite circuit and talk shows. Majors is quite aware that people want to see all facets of the NBA star on-screen and would like to make it happen if that's what the people want. Check out what he had to say down below.

"It's not out of the realm of possibility," Majors chuckled. "Gotta make the movie so whatever it takes." However, he's not saying it will 100 percent happen, so we have to wait and see. He elaborated, "I don't know if I can promise that. We gotta figure out what the director wants."

Jonathan Majors talks about his role in the film “Devotion” and preparing to play Dennis Rodman

🔗: https://t.co/pssMAvuXEW https://t.co/wLRSdJMvrQ pic.twitter.com/mkpj7ILU8g — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 21, 2022

As for whether or not he's been able to track down The Worm yet, it seems like that's going to work itself out in time. The MCU star knows where Rodman is and just has to set up that fateful meeting. "It's on my list," he said to Variety at the event. "I know where he's at and I think he's open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to do justice by him."

Lionsgate is producing the film and it's called 48 Hours in Vegas. Comicbook fans might be surprised to hear that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Phil Lord and Chris Miller are attached to the project as producers. Strangely enough, Jordan VanDina penned the script while COVID lockdowns were ongoing. Interest in the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls surged as a result of The Last Dance documentary series on ESPN. Clearly, Lionsgate is thrilled to be working with someone as in-demand as Majors on this project.

"There's only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who'd be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that's not even half of who he is," Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, said a statement. "This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about 'The Worm'? Just you wait!"

