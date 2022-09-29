Jonathan Majors Reportedly In Talks To Play Dennis Rodman In Lionsgate Movie

Jonathan Majors is set to play Dennis Rodman in the new biopic from Lionsgate. Deadline reports that the Kang the Conqueror might be dying his hair to play The Worm during his infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. The project is called 48 Hours in Vegas. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Phil Lord and Chris Miller are attached as producers alongside Aditya Sood. Rodman has an executive producer credit along with Ari Lubet and Will Allegra. Jordan VanDina wrote the screenplay during COVID lockdown. A lot of fans were introduced to this wild story during The Last Dance documentary on ESPN. During the runs to the NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls, Rodman famously took a trip to Sin City during a game week. As with everything featuring the forward during that decade, this move brought some serious media scrutiny. He would return to the team and they won big. But, the story adds to the mystique behind The Worm. Check out this previous statement down below:

"There's only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who'd be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that's not even half of who he is," Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, wrote a statement. "This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about 'The Worm'? Just you wait!"

Kevin Feige talked about the decision to cement Kang the Conqueror as the big bad for The Multiverse Saga. As you would expect, there was no other choice for the time-meddler than Majors. When Comicbook.com spoke to the head man, he had some really kind words to say about the actor.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President continued.

