Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Jonathan Majors Says Kang's Scary Popularity Might Kill Him

Jonathan Majors' life is going swimmingly. After a breakout role in HBO's Lovecraft Country, the actor has found himself as one of the most in-demand stars of Hollywood. Soon, he'll even be set up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad. After a brief appearance in Loki, Majors will appear as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Everything's looking up for the actor, so much so, he's worried he'll die soon.

"[If life] keeps popping off the way it is... I'm going to die soon. I'm OK with that," Majors said in a recent chat with the New York Times (via The Direct). "It won't be drugs. It won't be alcohol. It'll just... something's going to get me... know what I mean?"

In that same chat, Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed compared the rising star to a young Marlon Brando.

"It's become a cliché over the decades to compare somebody to a young Marlon Brando, but Jonathan has that," Reed told the paper. "He has just this energy and this presence, and our movie is definitely benefiting from that."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously echoed that same sentiment with ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

