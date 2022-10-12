Jonathan Majors Shredded Photos Have Marvel Fans Thirsting

Jonathan Majors has Marvel fans sweating after a new Men's Health spread hit the Internet. The magazine interviewed the Kang the Conqueror actor about his upcoming roles in the MCU and his part in the Creed franchise. He's as charismatic as ever and looking extremely fit in the new images. Needless to say, this is social media, and the thirst began to flow. It's not hard to see why when confronted with the new pictures. The Loki villain has muscles that most fans didn't even know existed. He's bulked up for his MCU bad guy role and the results kind of speak for themselves. Check out all the fun for yourself right here.

During the press availability for Werewolf by Night, Producer Brian Gay complimented the Kang star. Fans better be prepared. "Jonathan is a phenomenal actor and comes in prepared and so thoughtful," Gay explained. "And I think part of the fun is that we got someone who is so talented that he can play as they say in Loki, the low keys and the high keys, and go across the whole range with him. I'm so excited for everyone to see the incredible work he's done. I think that he's an incredible presence on the MCU. And when he steps on screen, you know that Kang is there. He gives that embodiment and that gravitas that's so focal to that character."

This Jonathan Majors Men’s Health photoshoot is…. WOW pic.twitter.com/ZzZlylwgrv — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 11, 2022

