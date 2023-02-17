Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania EP Praises Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios is quickly moving through the phases of their Multiverse Saga and they will end Phase Four with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania will kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and introduce fans to Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Kang will be the main villain of the film and from the description of the teaser trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con, he will be a force to be reckoned with. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got the chance to chat with the Executive Producer of the film during the junket for the upcoming Marvel Studios special presentation Werewolf by Night and he had nothing but praise for the next major villain in the MCU.

"Jonathan is a phenomenal actor and comes in prepared and so thoughtful," Gay told us. "And I think part of the fun is that we got someone who is so talented that he can play as they say in Loki, the low keys and the high keys, and go across the whole range with him. I'm so excited for everyone to see the incredible work he's done. I think that he's an incredible presence on the MCU. And when he steps on screen, you know that Kang is there. He gives that embodiment and that gravitas that's so focal to that character."

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

