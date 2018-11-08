Live-Action ‘Jonny Quest’ Lands ‘LEGO Batman Movie’ Director

Warner Bros. is finally moving forward with its live-action Jonny Quest movie, and had found a director to take charge of the project.

According to a new report from TheWrap, Warner Bros. has tapped The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay to direct the upcoming Jonny Quest film, which will be a live-action take on the popular Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Rideback’s Dan Lin and Johnathan Eirich will produce along with Adrian Askarieh from Prime Universe.

The studio attempted to bring Jonny Quest to the big screen back in 2015, when it hired Robert Rodriguez as the film’s director. Terry Rossio and Dan Mazeau both wrote drafts of the screenplay, but none of these versions came to fruition. Eventually, Rodriguez departed the project, and McKay will now attempt to steer the ship back towards production.

McKay has been a name that continues to come up with new Warner Bros. projects, following his success as director of The LEGO Batman Movie in 2017. Shortly after the movie was released, it was announced that McKay would helm a Nightwing movie, based on DC’s popular comic character. While there has been no evidence that the film is no longer happening, is has seemingly taken a backseat to other projects, both by the director and the studio.

In addition to Nightwing, McKay has also been attached to a live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie, which is expected to arrive in 2021. It’s unclear whether that film or Jonny Quest will be the priority.

Jonny Quest was an animated series from Doug Wildey that ran throughout the 1960s, and featured an adventurous boy, his scientist father, adopted brother, and secret agent-turned-bodyguard. According to TheWrap’s report, the studio is eyeing a “major movie star” to play the bodyguard, Race Bannon. Any sort of other casting news is completely unknown at this time.

Are you excited for a live-action Jonny Quest movie to arrive? Is Chris McKay the right director for the job? Let us know in the comments!