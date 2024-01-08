Hunger Games Star Josh Hutcherson Reveals Jennifer Lawrence's Reaction to Five Nights at Freddy's Success

Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson shares a cute story about how his Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence reacted to the film.

The Hunger Games stars Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence are still enjoying a lovely little relationship as friendly colleagues – and it's heartwarming to see!

Josh Hutcherson was doing an interview recently, in which he discussed his most recent film, the horror video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy's. The film from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions was made for a modest $20 million and went on to earn nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office – even though it was released on Peacock streaming the same day it was released in theaters.

There are thirteen installments of the Five Nights at Freddy's games, meaning that the feature-film franchise has no shortage of material to mine for subsequent sequels and/or spinoffs. It wasn't much of a surprise, then, when Josh Hutchinson confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is happening.

In addition to the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel, Hutcherson also shared an anecdote about how Jennifer Lawrence showed him love during the opening weekend of Five Nights at Freddy's, when it became clear the movie was going to be a success:

"Jen texted me when "Freddy's' came out," Hutcherson told Variety. "She was like, 'My movie's #1 on Netflix, and yours is #1 at the box office! Let's go!' I was like, 'I love you!'"

For context: when Five Nights at Freddy's was being released in theaters and on Peacock just before Halloween 2022, Jennifer Lawrence was having her latest film, the raunch-comedy No Hard Feelings, debut on Netflix streaming. As Lawrence pointed out, her movie topped streaming while Hutcherson's film was owning the theatrical box office; we'll leave to your imagination to decide if Lawrence was also kind of humble-bragging that her movie was beating Hutcherson's on the streaming front.

The less cynical read on this is that Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are getting to celebrate continued success as actors, over a decade after they first became breakout stars in the first Hunger Games movie – and just over a decade since that success was solidified with the release of the sequel Catching Fire, which is still the most successful film in the franchise.

Both Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence have had somewhat winding career paths since their Hunger Games heyday.

Five Nights at Freddy's is streaming on Peacock. No Hard Feelings is streaming on Netflix.