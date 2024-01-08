The Marvels Home Video Release and Special Features Details Confirmed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest big-screen effort from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels, is set to be arriving in homes in just a few weeks, as Marvel Studios confirmed that the Captain Marvel sequel will land on Digital this month and on physical media next month. Making the announcement much more exciting is that the release also came with the confirmation of supplemental materials that will be available on the release, allowing fans to dive even deeper into the blockbuster experience. You can learn the full list of special features below before The Marvels lands on Digital on January 16th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th.

Per press release, "Higher. Further. Faster. Together! Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel assemble in this epic action-packed cosmic adventure. With the help of Nick Fury (and Carol's pet Flerken, Goose!), they must band together to take on the powerful Dar-Benn, new leader of the Kree. The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, who 'delivers a film with tons of heart, and endless laughs' (Amelia Emberwing, IGN) that is 'fortified by compelling performances and thoughtful storytelling, delivering a superhero film that pulsates with life, energy, and a sense of purpose.' (Valerie Complex, Deadline).

"Be the first to watch at home on Digital when Marvel Studios' The Marvels becomes available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on January 16th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and an audio commentary from co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco." Pre-orders should be available here on Amazon soon.

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Featurettes

Entangled – Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on The Marvels with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel's first-ever musical number.



The Production Diaries – Experience the lively, upbeat set of The Marvels as cast and crew recall candid and heartwarming moments, along with hilarious anecdotes.

Deleted Scenes

Captain-in-Residence – Kamala finds herself in Carol's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie.



It's Under Control – Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna.



Space Yoga – Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on.



The Chase – Chaos ensues as Ty-Rone chases Kamala in a tension-filled scene.

Gag Reel

Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Marvels.

Audio Commentary

Listen to co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco talk about the film.

Grab The Marvels when it hits Digital on January 16th and when it hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection?