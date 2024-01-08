M3GAN Star Confirms Their Return for Sequel

Violet McGraw is as excited to see what is in store for the sequel as fans are.

Last year's M3GAN became a massive success with both audiences and critics alike, resulting in the confirmation of a sequel, and while some fans have been wondering what a sequel could explore, star Violet McGraw confirms that she will be facing off against the deadly doll once again. M3GAN 2.0 currently has a January 2025 release date, though last year's writers' and actors' strikes impacted the development of all movies, so McGraw admitted that she doesn't yet know what could happen in a sequel but she's "dying" to learn more about the adventure. Stay tuned for updates on M3GAN 2.0 before it hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

"Yes I am [returning]," McGraw confirmed to DiscussingFilm. "I'm very excited to film that... I am literally dying to know what happens... I'm just looking forward to [reuniting] with all of the cast and crew."

In the original M3GAN, McGraw played Cady, a young girl who lost both of her parents and went to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who worked for a boundary-pushing toy company. M3GAN was meant to be a cutting-edge doll that could be a best friend for any child, though M3GAN's obsession with Cady saw her going to deadly lengths to protect her at all costs, no matter who would have to be eradicated in the process.

With the nature of the premise leaning so heavily on technology, fans have wondered if the software that motivated the doll could be passed into another entity or possibly focus on a new cast of characters, with McGraw's tease implying that she and her aunt could once again be tormented.

The fears of technology advancing at an exponential rate have long been a thing of horror and science fiction, with recent years seeing the advancements of AI making some of those fears become realities. The capabilities of these technologies have become so strong that last year's writers' and actors' strikes were resolved with specific clauses related to the use of AI. Producer James Wan shared back in November that the sequel would continue to lean into those themes.

"It's early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way," Wan shared with Empire Magazine at the time. "The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we're definitely leaning into that on the next one. We're exploring the AI universe even further."

