Julia Louis-Dreyfus's You Hurt My Feelings First Reactions Roll In

You Hurt My Feelings is trending online as first reactions for Julia Louis-Dreyfus's latest movie roll in. A24 tapped the familiar face for a relatable story. In You Hurt My Feelings, Dreyfus plays Beth, a novelist barreling through a mid-life crisis. Reactions to the film are mostly positive, with many commending the job the actress does at playing a sort of rudderless creative. As you would expect with A24 pictures, there's an air of ennui and dark comedy to Beth's journey as she tries to get that new book published. Through it all, You Hurt My Feelings is a tale that doesn't get the chance to be on the big screen as much anymore and audiences are noting that in their reactions as well. See what people are saying about the star's latest project right here.

A24 has a fresh synopsis for You Hurt My Feelings that you can read right here, "From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."

