Julia Louis-Dreyfus's You Hurt My Feelings First Reactions Roll In
You Hurt My Feelings is trending online as first reactions for Julia Louis-Dreyfus's latest movie roll in. A24 tapped the familiar face for a relatable story. In You Hurt My Feelings, Dreyfus plays Beth, a novelist barreling through a mid-life crisis. Reactions to the film are mostly positive, with many commending the job the actress does at playing a sort of rudderless creative. As you would expect with A24 pictures, there's an air of ennui and dark comedy to Beth's journey as she tries to get that new book published. Through it all, You Hurt My Feelings is a tale that doesn't get the chance to be on the big screen as much anymore and audiences are noting that in their reactions as well. See what people are saying about the star's latest project right here.
A24 has a fresh synopsis for You Hurt My Feelings that you can read right here, "From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."
"Louis-Dreyfus is nothing short of revelatory." (@LATimes)— A24 (@A24) May 25, 2023
Nicole Holofcener’s #YouHurtMyFeelings is 95% Certified Fresh, a @nytimes Critic's Pick, and finally opening in theaters tomorrow! Get tix → https://t.co/7sMN3GvBZi pic.twitter.com/DLmKAYpXWI
Pace yourself
Can’t wait to watch Showing Up and You Hurt My Feelings back to back, overdosing on complicated characters who ultimately mean well and are trying their best— Friend of Paddington (@TommyBoyce13) May 26, 2023
Let's go
seated for you hurt my feelings.. nicole holofcener nation assemble pic.twitter.com/ywAXRuHUYN— derek (@timotheechalamt) May 26, 2023
Surprise surprise
Honestly amused at the thought of how many writers are going to obliviously go with their spouses and partners to see You Hurt My Feelings and the spouse or partner is going to sit there like 😬😬😬 the whole time— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) May 26, 2023
Just a treasure
This was so funny, just a sincerely easy watch. A comedic analysis of the little lies we tell each other and ourselves. It comes from a good place.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a treasure! pic.twitter.com/7yCnw6vtSW— Kelly at The Movies (@KelAtTheMovies) May 26, 2023
A gift from the universe
the fact that there is a movie out right now in which Julia Louis Dreyfus plays an author who overhears her husband saying he hates her new book.... sometimes the universe gives you little gifts— Caio C. Major (@caio_c_major) May 26, 2023
All-time comedian
You hurt my feelings was so good. The whole theater was laughing the whole film.
Julia Louis Dreyfus is a top 10 all time comedian, seriously. And when she gets comfortable, and a little loose, and a little dark? 😍— I am nothing, I see all.🤎 (@espresso_prego) May 26, 2023
Proud of the film
.You Hurt My Feelings directed by the brilliant Nicole Holofcener opens in the US today. I couldn't be prouder of this film, its moving and funny and smart and who doesn't need some of that in their lives. So if you can, go see it this weekend, I promise you won't regret it @A24 pic.twitter.com/ieil4BPUWg— Tobias Menzies (@TobiasMenzies) May 26, 2023
Delightful stuff
YOU HURT MY FEELINGS is just delightful. Packed with elite humor from the entire cast and specifically Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a touching performance, this movie tackles such huge ideas of truth, care, and love in such a delicate way. It’s just wonderful. Loved every second of it. pic.twitter.com/w4zkx9HwI3— Ethan Simmie (@EthanSimmie) May 26, 2023