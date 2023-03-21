You Hurt My Feelings Trailer Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus Released

You Hurt My Feelings just got a brand new trailer starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It has been a banner few months for the smaller production company as they hoovered up awards for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Now, the focus shifts to a drama with Louis-Dreyfus at the very center. In You Hurt My Feelings, she plays Beth, a novelist going through a bit of a mid-life crisis of sorts. She's trying to complete her next work and her husband is trying to be supportive. Well, trying to be until she overhears his blunt reception to the new manuscript. What follows is an absolutely stunning blend of melancholy, existential dread, and humor that Louis-Dreyfus has made her brand over the past decades.

Here's how A24 describes You Hurt My Feelings, "From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."

Where Will We See The Actress Next?

Not that long ago, Louis-Dreyfus confirmed that her next Marvel movie would be Thunderbolts. Fans were absolutely thrilled to se Valentina Allegra de Fontaine pop up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It seems like Val isn't going anywhere in the near future. Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress about everything going on in the MCU on a recent episode of the late night show. During their conversation, it seemed like Louis-Dreyfus wanted that comics-accurate costume if they could swing it.

"I actually can, I'm going to be in Thunderbolts. Yeah, good guys are doing bad or bad guys are doing good," the Val actress explained before refuting the notion that her character is a strictly 'bad guy,' "I think she straddles the line between good and bad. I think it's a bit of both. I think it's a little bit unclear. It's really unclear to me."

Loius-Dreyfus continued, "When they were telling me about this, the head honchos at Marvel, they're all explaining to me about the character and who she's going to be dealing with. This universe and that universe, I had a similar experience as to when I'm listening to my accountant tell me about my taxes. I am trying really hard to focus. I just keep asking my boys, 'explain to me, what this means?'"

Will you be checking out this A24 production? Let us know down in the comments!